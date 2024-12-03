Connor Kasin: New York High School Hockey Player Dies after Collapsing on Ice During Charity Game to Honor Fellow Student Who Died in Car Crash

A Long Island high school hockey player died after collapsing on the ice during a charity hockey game held in memory of a fellow high school student who died in a car accident last year. Connor Kasin, a 17-year-old senior at Massapequa High School, suffered a "medical event" and lost consciousness during an intermission at the game.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage, as reported by News 12 Long Island. Connor was rushed to the hospital after members of the crowd performed CPR on him while waiting for paramedics to arrive. He was later pronounced dead.

Strange Coincidence

The cause of Connor's death remains unclear. Nassau police said that detectives are still investigating the incident but confirmed that "no criminality is suspected." Connor was representing his high school team, the Massapequa Chiefs, in a game honoring Sabrina Navaretta, a Syosset High School graduate, when the tragedy occurred.

In a letter addressed to parents and students, his school wrote: "It is heartbreaking to report that Connor did not survive. His passing is devastating to the Massapequa community, and we offer our deepest condolences to Connor's family and friends."

Sabrina's parents also expressed their grief, saying: "There are no words to convey our heartbreak we feel, as last night was was supposed to be a fun night.

"The community came together to celebrate Sabrina's life and our family's commitment to help with scholarship, dog rescue and assisting grieving parents."

"We would like the Kasin family to know our commitment to you. Connor was there to play for Sabrina and our family is here for you. Please take the time to grieve and be kind to yourself as the waves of grief can knock you over. John and I are here for you when you are ready."

Community Devastated

Kasin was a member of the Sharks Elite Youth Hockey team when he suffered the medical emergency. His hockey team said on Sunday, "It is with a heavy heart the Sharks share the sudden passing of 18U defenseman, Connor Kasin. Please keep the Kasin family in your thoughts and prayers."

His coach, Jeff Tempone, told CBS News: "He was a coach's dream. You coach him and he loved the game. It's missing someone. It's missing someone very special. Probably in the best shape on the team, as far as being physical, and was just a great kid, highly coachable kid, always encouraging his teammates on the bench."

"It was devastating. It's a 17-year-old kid — has his whole life ahead of him," Tempone said.

Sabrina died in a car accident in Newark last year at the age of 19.

Authorities said that Sabrina, seated in the front of one of the vehicles, was trapped and had to be rescued by firefighters. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

In the wake of her death, her parents set up a foundation in her memory, which helps support grieving parents. The foundation also offers a scholarship to assist students pursuing careers in fields such as environmental conservation.