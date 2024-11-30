Who Was Sabrina Kasniqi? Glamorous Model Shoots Dead Husband Before Turning Gun on Herself at Their Florida Condo in Murder Suicide

A model shot dead her husband five times before turning the gun on herself in a horrifying murder-suicide on a high-rise balcony. Sabrina Kasniqi, 27, shot dead her husband Pajtim Kasniqi, 34, on the 45th floor of the Beach Club II Hallandale, a luxury condo in Hallandale Beach, located just north of Miami.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The bodies of the couple were found on the balcony near apartment 4508. Police carried out an investigation inside the apartment. Pajtim belonged to a big Albanian family that had migrated to the United States from Peje, Kosovo, while his wife's family also had roots in the Balkan region.

Mystery Surrounding Tragedy

Sabrina, known as Sabrina Dzaferovic during her modeling career, lived with her husband in Astoria, Queens, New York City. Pajtim's extended family, with one of his nephews sharing with DailyMail.com that they don't know about the motive behind his death, mourned his death online and lashed out at Sabrina.

"My Thanksgiving Eve wasn't spent with my husband and children. It wasn't spent with friends. It was spent with police officers, detectives and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife," her sister Albana Krasniqi Munrett wrote in a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

"Pajtimi's wife chose to take my brother's life away from him when she shot 5 bullets into his chest.

"The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I'm terrified my mother will not ever recover," the post continued.

Childhood friend Rudy Kelmendi shared that memories of their school days together had been replaying in his mind ever since he learned of Pajtimi's passing.

"All the laughter, the meals we ate, cutting class to play basketball in the snow covered courts, riding on the dump truck to hunts point to unload dirt, splashing Bronx science students with your M5 when it rained, and so many more," he wrote.

Motive Still Unclear

According to the Albanian newspaper Gazeta Tema, the couple were Albanian citizens originally from Kosovo. Sabrina shot to fame in 2021 when she appeared in an Inside Edition segment, walking through Times Square in New York City to see how many men would catcall her while she wore a mask.

"It's kind of disturbing because I don't feel safe and I don't feel comfortable... It just makes you have the heebie-jeebies," she said.

"That would be the last guy I would ever go on a date with."

The police were notified of the incident through ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection system, and quickly responded to the scene, where they found the couple dead.

Video of the police investigation revealed a teddy bear, a box of roses adorned with a heart, and a television still playing in the background.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department ruled the incident a murder-suicide but did not provide any details regarding the motive.