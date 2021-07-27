Connecticut Landlord Arrested after Camera Captures Him Sneaking into Tenant's Room and Sniffing Her Underwear

A Connecticut landlord has been charged for allegedly sneaking into his tenant's apartment and sniffing her underwear, police said. The disgusting act was caught on camera, following which Jorge Orellana-Arias, of East Haven, was arrested from his home, authorities said.

Orellana-Arias, 38, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary last week after repeated complaints by the tenant for months. She finally had to set up a camera to catch the landlord in the act. The tenant also accused Orellana-Arias of forcibly entering her bedroom on multiple occasions and intruding her privacy.

Dirty Mindset

The unnamed woman, who is a tenant at Orellana-Arias' home in Connecticut has been suspicious of her landlord's behavior for quite some time. He was finally arrested after the woman told cops that she had video of him inside her unoccupied apartment several times rifling through her and her daughter's clothing, the Hartford Courant reported.

The sneaking incident reportedly first started in May which the woman noticed and started keeping a watch on Orellana-Arias. According to East Haven police Capt. Joseph M. Murgo, on May 5, the woman told police about "ongoing issues with her landlord."

She reported to police that Orellana-Arias had entered her apartment when no one was home without permission and got into her and her daughter's bedroom. The woman said that once she suspected that something was wrong, she "went to great lengths to make it difficult to get into her apartment, including barricading adjoining doors."

She said that she even barricaded one entrance, which Orellana-Arias used but then he started using another door to gain access to her apartment, Murgo said.

Finally Caught

The woman then set up hidden cameras inside the apartment to prove that her landlord would sneak into her apartment everyday and the footage finally captured Orellana-Arias going through her and her daughter's clothing, according to police.

"She stated that the camera caught Orellana-Arias entering her apartment through a side door, before proceeding to both bedrooms where he would locate female underwear," police said. "The video, which was provided to officers, shows Orellana-Arias bringing female garments to his nose, apparently in an effort to sniff them."

The woman also told police that on at least one occasion, Orellana-Arias went into her apartment "while her daughter was home alone" and that he "appeared to be startled when he saw the daughter and exited the apartment immediately."

Orellana-Arias was taken into custody Friday and was charged and released on a $25,000 bond. He's due back in court September 14.