Confidence Queen First Impressions, Episode 2 Preview, Spoilers, and More

Confidence Queen episode 2 will air on TV Chosun on Sunday (September 7) at 9:10 PM KST. The new crime comedy drama premiered on Saturday (September 6) and received mixed reviews from K-drama lovers worldwide. Episode 2 will follow Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho as they enjoy their overseas trip. According to the production team, the crime comedy drama will turn into a romantic comedy drama in the second episode.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original 2018 Japanese drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target individuals from every sector. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial sectors and real estate. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The mini-series stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

Find out more about Confidence Queen episode 2, including its preview, spoilers, and streaming info.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 2:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Confidence Queen episode 2 will feature Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu enjoying a trip. The newly released stills show them dressed in casual outfits as they relax on a picturesque beach in the Philippines.

"Unpredictability is the default mode for Confidence Queen, whose charms will continue in Episode 2. Please make sure to tune in to learn the secret of the shocking plot twist behind Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk, who seem to have suddenly gone from the crime genre to a refreshing romantic comedy," the production team shared.

First Impressions

#ConfidenceQueen first episode was able to maintain the thrill of the scams with comedy inbetween. I liked Yi-rang so much. She is an impulsive and maninpulativw woman with perfect conviction!!! I love such unhinged characters.

#ConfidenceQueenEp1 was so enjoyable and it's only the first episode??? i literally can't wait for tomorrow

I haven't decided if I should watch #ConfidenceQueen yet. Maybe I'll save it for a rainy day binge. I was once a bit dismissive of #ParkMinyoung, but rethinking her works made me realize she's done so much for #Kdramas. She has quite a few standouts.

Don't miss Confidence Queen, it's so fun and ParkMinYoung unnie also gave it her all. first episode only and she's already serving #ConfidenceQueen