Beyond the Bar Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 12 will air on JTBC on Sunday (September 7) at 10:40 PM KST. Yoon Seok Hoon and Kang Hyo Min will experience an emotional rollercoaster ride in the finale. The chapter will feature trouble for both the attorneys before featuring a happy ending for them. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to unexpected plot twists in this episode.

People in Korea can watch the last episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 12, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The legal drama will return with its last episode on JTBC on Sunday (September 7) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 12 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 12:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The last episode will feature trouble for Yoon Seok Hoon after he takes up a new challenge. The preview shows Kang Hyo Min extending her support to the senior lawyer. It also teases a happy ending for the two attorneys towards the end of the last episode.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers across the world with its interesting plot. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe.

kang hyomin is one of the best written kdrama female leads i've seen in a long time. she's kind but never a pushover, smart but not preachy, aloof at times but never numb. she is allowed to be right and wrong and grows. truly an inspiration and girl crush.

oh guys, i love the whole concept of #beyondthebar. At first, he was the coldest, scariest choice. but he now became her everything. her refuge. her safe place. even for him. she's breathing life into him, a man who had forgotten how to live.