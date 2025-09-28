Confidence Queen Episode 8: What Lies Ahead for Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho?

Confidence Queen episode 8 will air on TV Chosun on Sunday (September 28) at 9:10 PM KST. Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Go Ho will transform into the characters from the Joseon Dynasty. The reason for their transformation will be revealed in the upcoming episode. Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk received praises for their acting skills.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target people from every walk of life. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial sectors and real estate. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

Here is everything to know about Confidence Queen episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 8:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Confidence Queen episode 8 will introduce Yoon Yi Rang as Myung Gu Ho. A newly released still captures the elegant aura of Yoon Yi Rang as she flaunts her glowing skin. In the photo, she seems to be running in her somber outfit. Another image shows James in his Kingly outfit, Myung Gu Ho as Dae Gil. The image captures the wild spirit of Dae Gil.

Meanwhile, a picture shows James getting ready to shoot an arrow while Myung Gu Ho cries for mercy, while holding Yoon Yi Rang in his arms. Watch Confidence Queen episode 8 on Sunday (September 28) at 10:30 pm KST to find out why the trio chose a theme from the Joseon Dynasty.

"Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk are adding energy to the show with their three-dimensional and passionate acting in Confidence Queen, which traverses diverse genres," the production team shared.