Confidence Queen Episode 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Confidence Queen episode 7 will air on TV Chosun on Saturday (September 27) at 9:10 PM KST. Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Go Ho will surprise viewers with a shocking transformation in the beauty-themed episode. The chapter will feature Yoon Yi Rang as a tacky widow who lost her husband. James will appear as the widow's spoiled stepson, and Myung Gu Ho will transform into a glamorous beauty influencer.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target people from every walk of life. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial sectors and real estate. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

Find out key episode 7 details below, including when and how to watch it and what to expect in the story.

How to Watch?

Confidence Queen will return on TV Chosun Saturday (September 27) at 9:10 PM KST. In Korea, watch the drama on TV or stream it online. International viewers from the listed countries can stream with subtitles on platforms such as Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 7:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode will feature cameo appearances of Oh Na Ra, Yura, and former APRIL member Yoon Chaekyung. It will introduce Oh Na Ra as Gil Mi In, a former CF star and the CEO of the leading beauty brand Mystique. She may be a goddess of beauty who captures people's attention with her angelic face, but she is an insatiably greedy and ruthless villain, known for ruthlessly abusing her staff.

Yura will make a guest appearance as a mysterious part-timer at a gas station. Yoon Chaekyung will appear in the mini-series as Lee Hye Yoon, a beauty YouTuber and a victim of Gil Mi In. Watch Confidence Queen episode 7 to find out how Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Go Ho bring some changes in the lives of Gil Mi In, Lee Hye Yoon, and the part-timer.

Confidence Queen