Confidence Queen Episode 4 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Confidence Queen episode 4 will air on TV Chosun on Sunday (September 14) at 9:10 PM KST. Yoon Yi Rang, James, and Myung Gu Ho will make a plan against nefarious art critic Yoo Myung Han. According to the production team, an amazing story will unfold in the episode.

People in Korea can watch this crime comedy drama on TV or stream it on Coupang Play. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Prime Video.

The mini-series is a remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP. It revolves around three con artists as they target people from all walks of life. The K-drama is set against the backdrop of the financial sectors and real estate. Screenwriter Hong Seung Hyun wrote the script with Kim Da Hye. It is scheduled to air a new episode on TV Chosun every Saturday and Sunday.

The K-drama stars Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Min Young portrays Yoon Yi Rang, the team leader with an IQ of 165. Jong Hyuk appears as Myung Gu Ho, the youngest member of this team of con artists. Hee Soon plays James, a charming master of disguise.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 4:

Here are the International Air Timings of Confidence Queen episode 4:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease James' transformation into an elderly rural man. He will pretend to be a farmer who has some details about a hidden masterpiece. While trying to fool Yoo Myung Han, he uses rural dialects to make Yoo Myung Han willing to buy all the paintings. The preview stills show Yoon Yi Rang and Myung Gu Ho doing their best to convince Yoo Myung Han.

"We would like to thank Park Hee Soon, who cheerfully and sunnily participated in filming despite the inconvenience of how long it took to do his makeup for this disguise, as well as Park Min Young and Joo Jong Hyuk, whose powerful chemistry shone through in their flexible attitude. Another plan that transcends imagination awaits viewers in Episode 4. An amazing story will unfold that you definitely won't regret watching, so please look forward to it," the production team shared.

Confidence Queen