The much anticipated Oscar nominations will take place in a two-part live presentation on 13 January at 5:18 a.m. PT / 6:48 p.m IST. Actor/producer John Cho and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae, will be reading out the nominations in all 24 Oscar categories.

In the beginning, the following nine categories (in no particular order) will be revealed: Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

After a break, the rest of the categories will be announced (in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Best Picture, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

The event will be live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms - Twitter, YouTube, Facebook. Twitter users can use the hashtags #OscarNoms and #Oscars to keep up with the latest update.

When are the 2020 Oscars?

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on 9 February at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed that the ceremony will not have a host again. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in Pasadena, California. She said: "Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year."

"Odds are you'll see us repeating what we consider to be a successful formula," she added.

In 2019, the show took place without a host after Kevin Hart stepped down from his master of ceremonies role, after some old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Following the backlash, he apologised for his insensitive words, in a series of tweets: "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

"I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again," he added.

Adding on, in a tweet, Academy indicated the show would still have stars, performances and surprises.

The previous hosts of the Oscars include Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel.