The 77th annual Golden Globes will begin in a few hours at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ceremony will honor the best of Hollywood motion pictures and TV and will kick start the award seasons for 2019.

The event will air live on 5 January at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Ricky Gervais returns to host the ceremony for a fifth year.

This year's ceremony will be aired on NBC and the Golden Globes Facebook page is streaming red carpet coverage starting 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. For the awards themselves, you can watch them live using services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, Sling TV, Fubotv, and PlayStation Vue.

During the event, Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in films while Ellen DeGeneres will win the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television.

Among this year's films, Marriage Story, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson leads the nominees with six nods. Adding on, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Egerton, Al Pacino and Margot Robbie among many other celebrities, who have bagged a Golden Globes 2020 nomination.

Confirmed presenters for the ceremony includes Tim Allen, Aniston, Ana de Armas, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Will Ferrell, Lauren Graham, Tiffany Haddish, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Jennifer Lopez, Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and Reese Witherspoon.