Commentators Go Silent after Spectator Couple Is Caught on Camera Engaging in Sexual Act During A's-Rangers Game

Sometimes, certain moments can leave you completely speechless. And if you're on air, that silence can feel uncomfortable — both for you and the countless viewers tuning in. That's exactly what happened during the fifth inning of the Texas Rangers vs. Athletics game, when the broadcast suddenly cut to a man touching and rubbing a woman's breast.

However, the act appeared to be consensual. The couple realized that they were on camera and they were being filmed. The camera quickly shifted away, leaving the A's broadcast in an understandably tense silence. "You are a handful, Chris," was said on the broadcast shortly after, likely referring to A's play-by-play announcer Chris Caray.

The Sound of Silence

The details about the couple were not known immediately. It is also unclear whether the horny couple was allowed to stay on the stands for the rest of the game. What followed was about 22 seconds of near-total silence on the broadcast before Rangers third baseman Josh Bung lifted a pop fly to center field.

Caray let out a chuckle while making the call, which resulted in the third out and sent the game into a commercial break with the Rangers ahead 5-2 midway through the fifth.

From there, the Rangers held on to their advantage and closed out the night with a 9-3 win.

The Rangers head into Sunday's series finale aiming for a sweep, riding a four-game winning streak and fresh off a 20-run outburst against the Los Angeles Angels earlier in the week.

In the thick of the playoff race, Texas sits at 70-67 on the season, trailing the Seattle Mariners by 2.5 games for the final American League Wild Card berth.

At 63-74, the A's are effectively out of the playoff picture, sitting nearly 10 games back from the last Wild Card position.