Chicago Man Solicited Sexual Torture Videos from 13-Year-Old British Girl Who Died of Asphyxiation During Video Chat with Him

A suburban Chicago man has been charged with soliciting pornographic videos from a 13-year-old British girl who was found by her mother in her bedroom, hanged from the charging cord of her smart watch.

Khamryn Zyiel Johnson, 27, of Plano, Illinois, has been charged in a five-count indictment made public Friday with enticement of a minor to produce pornography and transmitting and receiving images of child pornography. He was arrested in June on a criminal complaint that had originally been filed under seal, and is being held without bond, court records show.

Victim Found Naked, Hanging By Her Neck from Bed Post with Apple Watch Charger Cord

The investigation began on May 22 after the mother of the 13-year-old victim in Gloucestershire, about 110 miles west of London, found her daughter naked and hanging by her neck from a bed post with an Apple Watch charger cord, according to the charges. The girl died several days later.

Data from the girl's phone showed she had been on a WhatsApp video call with Johnson shortly before she was found unconscious, according to the charges.

Johnson Told the Girl He Wanted to See Videos of Her Choking Herself, 'I Wanna See Ur Face Change Colors'

Investigators also found numerous chats between Johnson and the girl in the days leading up to her death, according to the charges, including one on May 17 where she had asked Johnson, "how would u like me to torture myself"?

"Hmm by sending videos of you choking yourself," Johnson replied, according to the charges. "...And when I say choke I mean I wanna see ur face change colors."

That same day, the charges alleged, Johnson sent three sexually explicit videos to the victim that he filmed himself. In one of them, a bearded man is seen wearing heart-shaped glasses, later identified as Johnson. The charges alleged Johnson is wearing the same distinctive glasses and facial hair in photos he posted to his public Facebook profile.

Five days later, Johnson messaged the girl over WhatsApp asking, "Who's all home baby. Just you lol," the charges alleged "Only my mum," the girl responded.

The two then had a 29-minute video call that continued after the mother left the house, according to the charges. Within minutes after that chat ended, Johnson tried four times to call the victim's WhatsApp account but the calls were never answered. The girl's mother discovered her daughter about 10 minutes before Johnson's last call, the charges alleged.