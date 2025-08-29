Wisconsin Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Her Student, Claims Victim Came on to Her

A Plymouth School District teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a student in 2023 has her bond set at $250,000.

Marcie Zimmerman of St. Cloud is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff, sexual intercourse with a child, and exposing a child to harmful material. Zimmerman, 42, was taken into custody Monday and made her initial appearance in Fond du Lac County Court on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint a former Plymouth High School Student reported the assault to the Sheriff's Office in late July. The victim was 17 years old when the alleged crimes occurred. Zimmerman was the victim's culinary teacher at the time.

The relationship started out as conversations at the high school, but according to the criminal complaint eventually led to sexual activity over cell phones and in person.

After the victim graduated from high school in June of 2024, she blocked off Zimmerman's phone numbers and usernames on all social media and told Zimmerman to never contact her again. But Zimmerman reached out as late as last Friday when she allegedly tried to call the victim.

Zimmerman told investigators the victim first reached out to her and the sex was the result of the victim coming on to her.

Zimmerman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 21.