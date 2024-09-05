Colt Gray: Georgia High School Shooter Left Classroom and Tried to Re-Enter Locked Room Before Opening Fire in Next Room

The Georgia school shooter, who is accused of killing two students and two teachers on Wednesday morning, reportedly tried to re-enter his algebra class but was turned away by a classmate who saw he had a gun, according to another student. Shortly after being refused entry, gunfire broke out inside Apalachee High School in Winder.

Junior Lyela Sayarath, who was seated next to the suspect Colt Gray in the class, told CNN that Gray left the room at the beginning of the period and came back near the end. Sayarath said that she "wasn't surprised when Gray was identified as the shooter because he was "one who fit the description"

Shooter Left Classroom Before Rampage

Sayarath reportedly said that an announcement over the loudspeaker instructed her teacher to check her email, and soon after, Gray, 14, tried to re-enter the classroom. Since the doors lock automatically when closed, someone inside the classroom would need to grant him access.

Not yet realizing the threat, Sayarath said a student went to open the door for Gray but quickly recoiled upon seeing his gun. "I guess he saw we weren't going to let him in. And I guess the classroom next to me, their door was open so I think he just started shooting in the classroom," she said.

She said he proceeded to fire off a number of bullets "one after another", adding: "When we heard it, most people just dropped to the floor and like kind of crawled in an area like piled on top of each other."

Sayarath said that her friend, who was in the adjacent classroom, saw someone get shot, leaving him deeply disturbed. "He saw somebody get shot. He had blood on him. He was kinda limping. He looked horrified," she added.

When Sayarath and her classmates heard the gunshots, they all dropped to the floor and huddled together.

"The teacher turned off the lights, but we all just kind of piled together. And like I pushed desks in front of us," she said.

Sayarath described Gray as a "quiet" teen. "He never really talked, he wasn't (in school) most times, he would just skip class," she told CNN.

"Even when he would have talked, it was one word answers." This came as it was revealed that Gray was investigated by FBI last year for making online threats.

Cold-Blooded Murder

Sayarath said that she "wasn't surprised when Gray was identified as the shooter, noting that "when you think of shooters and the way they act, it's usually the quiet kid and he was the one that fit that description."

This came as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn was identified as officials identified the four victims of the shooting as teachers Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall, along with 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Gray, also 14, wounded at least nine others during the shooting in Winder, Georgia. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said that Gray surrendered immediately when approached by law enforcement, complying by lying on the ground.

It remains unclear how the 14-year-old obtained the weapon used in the attack, and officials have not disclosed the type of firearm involved.

Following his arrest, Gray will face murder charges and will be tried as an adult, according to the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement indicated that Gray began shooting around 10:23 a.m., impacting at least 13 people as chaos unfolded at the school.