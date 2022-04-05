Colorado Teen Brags About Getting Out of DUI by Flirting with Cop, Caught Lying After Bodycam Footage is Released [VIDEO]

A Denver teen claimed in a viral video that she was let off with only a warning instead of a DUI despite failing a breathalyzer test with a "3.8" reading, claiming the deputy who pulled her over gave her his phone number and asker her out on a date.

The video, which has amassed more than 60,000 views on Twitter, shows the young woman drinking from a bottle of Tequila at what appears to be a party. The clip then cuts to a shot of her doing cartwheels in the hallway before she starts bragging about how she avoided getting arrested for DUI and got away with only a warning.

'I Got Out Of a DUI'

"I got out of a DUI. Got let off with a warning," the 18-year-old says in a social media post. "That officer deserves a raise. She added that the deputy let her go with a warning after she told the deputy she just got out of a toxic relationship.



"That officer is a such a f-cking G," she said in a social media video bearing the caption, "No DUI for me." "I blew a 3.8 and he let me off with a f-cking warning. And gave me his number and said we should meet for coffee or lunch. He was hot. So I'm getting lunch with him tomorrow." Watch the video below:

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Releases Bodycam Footage

After the video went viral, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of the deputy's encounter with the woman and it told a different story. The footage reveals the deputy pulled over the distressed teen early on the morning of April 2. However, it does not have any indication that the deputy gave his number to her or pursued any romantic intentions in exchange for less legal trouble.

After pulling her over, the deputy tells her he noticed her weaving â€“ moving back and forth between lanes â€“ and wanted to check if she was okay. The teenager is seen crying while telling she officer she was recently dumped and was trying to call her ex.

"I'm just concerned that you were weaving because of alcohol," said the deputy. "But if you were just on your phone â€“ have you been drinking or anything tonight?" The teen shakes her head "no" to indicate that she was not drinking. The deputy did not give her a breathalyzer test. He did not do any further tests to see if she was drunk.

"It sounds like you're having a rough night, so I'm not going to add to that by writing you a ticket or anything, OK?" the deputy said. Parts of the video is redacted and audio muted because the law enforcement agency claims it contains identifying information in it.

Teen Wasn't Subjected to Breathalyzer As She Didn't Exhibit Any Signs of Intoxication

Jenny Fulton, the director of public affairs for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the deputy did not notice any signs that the teen was drunk or evidence of alcohol in her car. He also did not smell alcohol, which is why she was not administered a breathalyzer test.

During the traffic stop, the 18-year-old also told the deputy she didn't have the car's insurance â€” an offense the deputy didn't ticket for. Fulton said the deputy was using his discretion and likely had compassion for story the young woman shared. She said the sheriff's office feels frustrated about the circumstances.

Teen Apologizes, Admits to Lying

In an interview with Denver 7, the teen admitted to lying in the video but said she was, in fact, drinking in the hours before she recorded the video. "I'm not gonna lie to the news... I've already lied enough, but I was intoxicated," she said. "I was drinking. I was drinking from, like, 11 p.m. to, like, two or three in the morning that day."

She also apologized for the lives she put at-risk and the lies she told. "I thought I was being funny. I was like, 'Oh my God, look at me. I just got out. I'm surprised I didn't get arrested!' but I'm so deeply sorry," the 18-year-old said. "That's not who I am as a person. If I could go back in time and take it all back, I would. I have never felt so bad." She has not been charged as of publishing.