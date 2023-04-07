Colorado Cardiologist Arrested for Drugging, Raping Woman He Met on Dating App

Dr. Stephen Matthews, a cardiologist affiliated with several metro area hospitals, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault for having sex with a woman who told police she had no memory of engaging in sex with the heart doctor during the course of a date in January.

During an interview with Denver police, Matthews, 35, told police he and the woman "had consensual sex." However, the Denver District Attorney charged Matthews with sexual assault with no consent, sexual assault on a helpless victim and sex assault on an incapable victim, all felony charges.

Victim Last Remembers Being in Matthews' Hot Tub, Waking Up to Find Hickies on Her Chest

According to police documents obtained by CBS News Colorado, Matthews and the woman met through a dating app called Hinge. They communicated for several weeks before finally agreeing to meet for brunch on Sunday, Jan 29.

The pair had breakfast and mimosas and then the two walked to Matthews nearby home. The woman told police the two played Jenga and "hung out in his hot tub." She says after some time she began to feel poorly and last remembers being in the hot tub.

Her next memory, she said, was from nearly 10 hours later when she was at home, being treated by paramedics. The document says the woman discovered, "hickies on her chest but did not remember any interaction like that with Stephen."

Victim Pressed Charges After Learning Family Friend Had Similar Incident with Matthews

She told police she decided to press forward with the criminal investigation after finding out that a family friend had gone on a date with Matthews several years earlier "and had a similar experience."

Denver police contacted Matthews, who told them the woman had "one or two mimosas" and had another mimosa at his house while "he was having tequila."

He told investigators the woman had two shots of tequila. He said that they started kissing in the hot tub and then he asked her if she wanted to go to bed. She says that she did, and according to Matthews, "they had consensual sex."

Matthews told police, after they were done having sex she vomited. He said that he helped her and she vomited two more times. He told police she later called for an Uber and went home. He said that he checked in with her later and she had been apologetic.

Matthews' Attorney Claims Authorities Rushed Investigation, His Client Had Consensual Sex with Victim

Matthews attorney, Douglas Cohen, told CBS News Colorado that the case against the cardiologist is based on the government's rush to judgment, errors of omission and failure to fully investigate.

"The case is about two adults, who, like many folks these days, met online and had consensual sex on their first date," Cohen said. "Unfortunately, that lifestyle can result in buyer's remorse, jilted lovers and tall tales. But it's not a crime."

Cohen added, "the accuser's story simply does not add up. Police omitted from their arrest affidavit many details that contradict her claim of no consent. The government also had no forensic medical evidence to prove the accuser was too impaired to consent. We will defend him to the fullest."

Denver police arrested Matthews on March 22. He was released from jail the following day after posting $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.

A state medical database lists Matthews' medical license as active and indicates there are no disciplinary actions taken against his license.