Coachella 2022: How to Watch Performance by Aespa in USA, Canada, U.K., and More

After a surprise reunion of the K-pop band 2NE1 last week, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022 is all set to feature the live on stage performance of another South Korean girl group this weekend. The members of Aespa -- Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning -- are getting ready for their concert debut in the US.

The first live on-stage performance of the girl group will take place on Saturday, April 23. They are expected to perform on the main stage of the music festival with an explosive set. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, the UK, Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East, can watch their live performances online here.

The K-pop girl group is likely to perform an unreleased song during the music festival. The band members recently shared details about their much-anticipated concert debut in the US during an interview with Billboard Magazine. Group member Winter said the band is preparing to perform on an unreleased track from their upcoming album.

The K-pop idol further said the track is titled Life's Too Short, and they are planning to sing the English version of this song during their Coachella performance.

"We are preparing a special performance of an unreleased track from our soon-to-be-released album and it's called Life's Too Short. We're singing the English version of the song so please stay tuned, hope you're excited!", The aespa member shared.

'A never-seen-before Performance'

Band member Karina also hinted about a never-seen-before performance of their unreleased track at the music festival. According to her, the idols are incredibly excited about their upcoming concert. She said it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talents in person in front of a large audience, and the group members prepared hard for this live musical event.

"Truthfully, we don't have much experience performing live in front of an audience since we debuted during the pandemic, so the thought of performing in front of a large audience at Coachella is the dream stage for many artists, made me feel very nervous. We didn't have many opportunities to showcase our performances in person, so we are incredibly excited and looking forward to performing our music live to the audience and delivering positive energy to the crowd. We worked hard to prepare a special performance for Coachella, including a never-seen-before performance of our unreleased track, so we hope everyone enjoys it and has a lot of fun with us!" she shared.

Aespa is the third k-pop group to perform live on stage at Coachella, after BLACKPINK and 2NE 1.Watch the girl group's performance live online below: