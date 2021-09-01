Netizens Criticise Aespa Member Winter for Mistreating Hamsters in Childhood

Aespa member Winter has received criticisms from some netizens for mistreating hamsters in her childhood. The singer, 20, was described as a blank-paper beauty and a thoughtless person by some people.

The K-pop idol shared a childhood incident with her fans through a couple of messages from her Dear U. Bubble account. The messages were about the way she took care of several hamsters in her childhood.

Winter's Message Read as Below:

When I was schooling, I raised 25 hamsters. No, I was sure I started with only 2! But I guess they got along very well! So it came to be 25 hamsters! When they were first born, it was really cute. So baby-like! Then, later on, it was decided for me to only raise one of them, which was a little sick, so I only raised that one.

Netizens quickly responded to the messages by criticizing the way she took care of the hamsters. Some netizens blamed her for lack of knowledge about raising hamsters, while a few others called her a 'blank-paper beauty' and a 'thoughtless' person.

Netizens' Reactions

It seems like she does not think correctly of the lives of animals.

Understandably, she did that because she was young but now that she is an adult, she needs to know that this is something to be ashamed of.

SM really should educate her strongly on how to present herself.

When I was young, I knew nothing and I wanted to save the hamster in front of my school and raised a few of them. They are very sensitive animals so they quickly died and whenever I think of it, I feel so sorry and I live while reflecting. She is not speaking of the past while reflecting but she seems to be bragging as if she's appealing with her selling point and that's the problem. She's an adult but she's saying that as if she's bragging. If you're someone that raised hamsters before, you will know that for 2 to become 25, how the hamsters would have had to act and you would know what the outcome would be. Apart from her last line about only raising one, the rest seems to be a little thoughtless.