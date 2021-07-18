Aespa's Karina Retains No 1 Spot, Blackpink's Jennie Ahead of Brave Girls' Yujeong

Aespa has retained the numero uno position in the girl group member brand reputation rankings for the month of July. While Blackpink's Jennie has held on to second place, Brave Girls's Yujeong has risen to third place.

Karina's Score

Karina has a brand index reputation of 3,648,118, a participation index of 1,524,656, a media index of 681,917, a community index of 696,421, and a communication index of 745,124. Compared to the previous month, her overall score has seen a marginal dip.

In June, Karina's brand reputation index stood at 3,668,577.

Blackpink's Jennie has occupied second place with a brand index reputation of 3,613,982. Her participation index stands at 296,319, a media index of 1,280,268, a community index of 1,818,866 and a communication index of 3,613,982.

Brave Girls' Yujeong is in third place with a brand index reputation of 3,354,420. She has a participation index of 968,054, a media index of 396,765, a community index of 803,972, and a communication index of 1,188,629.

With a brand reputation index of 3,279,802, Red Velvet's Joy has occupied fourth place. He has scored a brand index reputation of 3,279,802, a participation index of 296,865, a media index of 89,934, a community index of 1,331,690, and a communication index of 1,561,283.

Brave Girls' Yuna is in the fifth position in the list with a brand index reputation of 3,161,880. He has scored a brand index reputation of 3,161,880, a participation index of 1,080,134, a media index of 426,752, a community index of 784,666, and a communication index of 870,328.

With a brand index score of 2,934,263, Aespa's Ningning is in sixth place, while MAMAMOO's Hwasa is in the seventh position with a brand index of 2,690,343. She is followed by Aespa's Winter (2,666,777), Brave Girl's Minyoung (2,495,515), and Blackpink's Rose (2,379,401).

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.