Former WWE wrestler and mixed martial artist CM Punk is probably going to be again associated with the entertainment sports company.

According to latest reports, the 40-year-old former wrestler has been roped in by FOX for the WWE Backstage, which is an upcoming show of WWE which is going to be telecasted on FS1 from November 5.

Punk had earlier went to give a tryout for the job which also features Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as hosts. It was reported that the 40-year-old former wrestler who was speculated to be associated with the All Elite Wrestling gave his tryout in the presence of Young.

According to a recent update released by Wrestling Observer Radio, the tryout went really good and he is probably in the line to get the job.

Moreover, Punk who has been denying his association with All Elite Wrestling on social media had himself stated that he has been in talks with FOX executives but not with the WWE management.

To strengthen the reports further, recently, Punk's merchandise has been removed from the PWT website which is definitely a strong indicator that he is getting on board with the company as in the past wrestlers had to pull down their merchandise to sign a contract with WWE and the policies might be the same in case of FOX.

The wrestler who left WWE five years ago in 2014 after the Royal Rumble appearance has won the WWE Championship twice and the World Heavyweight Championship thrice.

The 40-year-old wrestler has also won the World Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston. The former WWE fighter was also associated with UFC from 2014.

If CM Punk returns to WWE it will be huge for his fans as he was a pretty much popular figure and it will be interesting to see whether he actually bags the job or not.