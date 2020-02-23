The legendary actor and director, Clint Eastwood, has turned sides and is supporting Mike Bloomberg for the upcoming presidential elections. The actor was previously seen to be complimenting Donald Trump on various occasions.

In an interview on Friday with a prominent news media, Eastwood said the best thing to do is to get Bloomberg there. He told the Wall Street Journal about Trump's Twitter rants and calling people names.

During the interview, Eastwood discussed various points about the present politics and also discussed the MeToo movement in Hollywood. Several prominent personalities in Hollywood are playing an active role in the elections and showing their support for various candidates through their social media pages.

Democratic supporters

There are several in Hollywood who support Democratic candidates. Some hope that the Trump administration doesn't continue.

1) Bernie Sanders

The senator from Vermont has worked hard to reach where he is. He is considered a celebrity in his own right. He has viral campaign videos in which Cardi B, Killer Mike, and Hasan Minhaj support him. This is the second time that he is being endorsed by Cardi B.

Other big names such as Mark Ruffalo, John Cusack, Justin Long and the Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley endorse Sanders. Several others continue to roll in to endorse the candidate. He has been quite popular with prominent female celebrities including Ariana Grande.

Even actor-filmmaker Danny DeVito is seen supporting the candidate.

2) Elizabeth Warren



Warren has been constantly hitting the road to reach where she is. The former public school teacher and law professor is up against really strong candidates like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. With the primaries underway, she has several hurdles to get over before she can get to the end of the race.

She has a number of celebrity fans. Those backing the senator from Massachusetts include the Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who has shown his support through Instagram and Twitter by talking about the need for her win. The famous footballer Megan Rapinoe is another celebrity supporting the candidate.

Warren's policies caught the eye of John Legend, the actor Scarlett Johansson, Martin Sheen, Melissa Etheridge, Rosie O'Donnell, and Chrissy Teigen.

3) Joe Biden

The former vice-president lags behind other candidates even though he is considered one of the front-runners of the 2020 elections. Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is one of the prominent celebrities supporting the candidate. Although Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson did donate for the campaign, they have yet to formally endorse him.

4) Pete Buttigieg

The South Bend Mayor from Indiana has been criticized extensively for leaning towards the white community. Even during a private event in San Francisco, protesters said they were disappointed with the one candidate representing the LGBTQ community. Buttigieg is supported by Seth Mac Farlane, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Costner along with Emmy Rossum, Alan Cumming, Sharon Stone, and George Takei. But the contender is yet to build an appeal with several communities spread across America.



5) Micheal Bloomberg

The new support for Bloomberg comes from Eastwood. Another notable name supporting the former mayor from New York is Judith Sheindlin - aka Judge Judy.

6) Amy Klobuchar

Jane Lynch, as well as James L Brooks and Jeffrey Katzenberg, are some of the famous names supporting the moderate Minnesota senator.

Celebrities in favor of the Republicans

There are several celebrities supporting the Republicans. Many celebrities claim that they are ridiculed for being supporters of the right-wingers.

Adam Sandler is said to not like politics, according to his spokesperson. But he had previously donated $2,100 to Rudy Giuliani's campaign. Similarly, someone who has caught everyone's attention is Vince Vaughn's support for Trump. He was seen spending a lot of time with Trump at the NCAA National Championship game in January.

Another celebrity who has been seen as a Republican supporter is Sylvester Stallone. Republican Senator John McCain's run in 2008 was supported by the actor. He has also been seen calling Trump bigger than life.