French bulldog Bruley from the Netflix series "Queer Eye" dies at the age of 10. The cute furball made his cameo appearance on the American reality television series. His owner put an Instagram post and informed about the bad news of Bruley's demise. She said that Bruley was 10 and was suffering from heart disease.

Queer Eye's actor Bobby Berk made an Instagram post, saying, "RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts, and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. I love you".

"RIP to our dear bru bru!" wrote Queer Eye twitter handle, "Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and brought us so much of joy".

Bruel's official Instagram handle says "Bru had been suffering from heart problems and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body".

She also added that "It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most."

Bruley was not less than a celebrity who has is own fan following that social media is flooded with the RIP messages for him. His Instagram account has 294k followers which shows that he will be missed by a huge number of lovers and fans.

After fans came to know about Bruley's death they started sharing photos and messaged on Twitter.