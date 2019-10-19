Rapper Cardi B expressed fears that Donald Trump might get re-elected in 2020, as she feels the Democratic contenders don't pack a punch and have no big following in the country at the moment. She stressed on the fact that Trump has a solid base and his supporters have his back despite all the racism and division that comes out from his mouth and turns into policies.

"I think Trump is going to win again at the next election because he's got the biggest base. I really hate to say it, but sometimes I do believe that Trump will be winning. Just because every single time I don't see nobody saying they love a Democratic candidate. There's no candidate that people are saying like we love, we want them to win," said Cardi B in an appearance alongside Chance the Rapper on TI's podcast ExpediTIously With Tip.

She said in the podcast that Trump supporters have fallen for his hateful rhetoric and still voted for him despite it not being in the best interests. ''A lot of people vote with feelings in America and a lot of their feelings is racism and religion."

When asked who does she support in the next presidential elections, Cardi chose the Senator of Vermont, Bernie Sanders. She calls Bernie a very passionate politician who's been fighting for people's right since more than five decades and he has the ability to turn things around in the country in terms of jobs, economy and prosperity. She called Bernie "really a person that cares."

However, Bernie Sanders is now struggling in the long field of Democratic candidates and the front runners at the moment are Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, while Bernie is positioned at third place. However, the Vermont Senator still has what it takes to emerge to the top and the road to win the presidential nomination is still an ongoing process and we'll have to wait and watch which of the Democratic candidates will take on Donald Trump in the 2020 elections which will be held on November 3.