Indian climate activist Disha Ravi has been sent to three-day judicial custody after police arrested her in a case related to the farmers' protest toolkit promoted by Greta Thunberg. The Bangalore-based climate activist, 22, was produced in a Delhi court as her 5-day police custody ended. The young activist has reportedly sought action against three Indian news channels for allegedly publishing her private chats.

Who is Disha Ravi?

Disha Ravi is a youth climate change activist from India. She is part of Greta Thunberg's group called 'Fridays for Future'. In 2019, she founded a new group 'Fridays For Future India'. Disha, who was arrested for the toolkit case, has grabbed the attention of millions of people worldwide. According to media reports, Disha was motivated to become a climate activist because of her grandparents, who are also farmers.

When and Why Disha Ravi was Arrested?

Disha was arrested in Bengaluru on February 13 for alleged involvement with the online toolkit backing the Indian farmers' protests. According to reports, she has been accused of conspiring in the formulation and dissemination of the document. Police have accused her of being involved in developing the drafting the toolkit document.

Disha has been accused of criminal conspiracy, sedition and promoting enmity in the country. Meanwhile, the Indian climate activist's arrest has been criticized by over 300 alumni of Mount Carmel College, where she did her graduation. Actors from the Indian film industry also questioned the government over the young climate activist's arrest.

What is the Greta Thunberg Toolkit?

The toolkit promoted by Greta Thunberg suggested various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and staging protests outside Indian embassies to back the farmers' protest in India. Greta Thunberg posted the link to her toolkit, which was slammed by critics who said the documentary was proof of Khalistani conspiracy against India. The Swedish activist later removed the tweet to share an 'updated' version of the farmers' toolkit, which was allegedly shared by Disha Ravi.