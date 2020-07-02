Claira Janover, the Harvard graduate who made a TikTok video in which she said she would "stab" anyone who told her "All Lives Matter," revealed in two new videos that she was fired from her job over the social media post.

In a video that has since been deleted, Janover threatened to stab people with "the nerve, the sheet entitled caucasity to say 'All Lives Matter.'"

"I'ma stab you, and while you're struggling and bleeding out, I'ma show you my paper cut and say, 'My cut matters, too,'" she added in the clip that instantly went viral and started circulating on social media.

Fired by Deloitte

In new clips shared on Wednesday, Janover revealed that she has been let go by Deloitte, where she had been working as a Business Analyst since November 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people," a teary-eyed Claira Janover said in the first video. "The job that I'd worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything."

During the video, Janover gestured to what appears to be a page from the company's website, and noted that she was fired "even though they claim to stand against systematic bias, racism, and unequal treatment."

'Trump Supporters Took My Job Away'

In a separate video, Janover blamed US President Donald Trump's supporters. "Trump supporters took my job away from me," she said adding: "I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future's entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life."

Despite the setback, she vowed not to back down and also took one last jibe at Deloitte.

"I'm too strong for you. I'm too strong for any of you 'All Lives Matter,' racist Trump supporters," she continued. "It sucks. But it doesn't suck as much as systemic racism. And I'm not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it."

"I'm sorry, Deloitte, that you can't see that," she said. "That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who's going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact."

Social Media Support

Following her firing, Janover received an outpouring of support on social media.

"The company @Deloitte recently released a statement saying they stand against 'systemic bias, racism, and unequal treatment' but when one of their employees stands up and speaks out about #BlackLivesMatter, they get fired? Something's not right here," commented one user.

"So much for standing up for Black Lives Matter. When someone speaks out, you just drop them?? You've made it clear that you are not here for the movement," opined another. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Janover with organizers raising more than $3,500 now that she's "unemployed and at great financial risk. "