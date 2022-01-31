CIX to Release Full-length Japanese Album in March; Pinky Swear Release Date, Tracklist, and More

K-pop boyband CIX will release their full-length Japanese album in March, and it will feature the group members' relationship with their fans. The upcoming musical project is titled Pinky Swear, according to C9 Entertainment. The agency also shared some details about this product, including the theme and the release date.

C9 Entertainment revealed that CIX members could share a special message to their fan group, called FIX. The agency also released some promotional photos of the upcoming project on Sunday. The images featured all the five members of the boy group some details of the album.

Here is Everything to Know About Pinky Swear:

Release Date: The first full-length Japanese album of CIX will be released on March 30 at midnight. According to the promotional teaser, the project will be dedicated to all FIX members.

CIX will be releasing their first full-length Japanese album Pinky Swear on March 30, C9 Entertainment stated.

Theme: The entertainment agency shared the theme for this upcoming project. According to it, it will focus on the promise made between the boyband members and their fans. The album will feature how much the K-pop idols miss their fans during this pandemic period.

Tracklist and Genres: C9 Entertainment revealed that the upcoming album will have 10 songs and it will incorporate several genres. Music lovers can look forward to several musical spectrums through this album, the agency stated.

The tracklist and other details of the album will be released in the upcoming days.

Here are Some Promotional Teasers of Pinky Swear:

CIX made its Japanese debut with the Japanese version of their EP, Hello Chapter 1: Hello Stranger, in October 2019. They released their first Japanese single Revival in April 2020. The group released their second Japanese single ok n April 2021. The song, titled All For You, is their latest Japanese musical project.

C9 Entertainment formed the boy group in 2019, and it has five members -- Jinyoung, BX, Yonghee, Hyunsuk, and Seunghun. They made their debut in July 2019 with the EP, Hello Chapter 1: Hello Stranger. Following its success, the K-pop idols released their second EP in November 2019. It is titled, Hello Chapter 2: Hello Stranger Place.