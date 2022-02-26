Civilians at War: Ukrainian Man Steps in Front of Russian Convoy while Woman Confronts Armed Soldiers

Footage that emerged online on Friday showed a resilient and fearless Ukrainian stepping in front of a big Russian military convoy in order to stop them from advancing. The unidentified Ukrainian local rushed in front of the speeding military vehicles, risking his life to stop them from going forward. The frame reminisced the famous moment a protester stood in front of Chinese tanks in Tiananmen Square in 1989.

The 28-second clip posted by the Ukraine news outlet HB was captioned, "Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass." The video began with a woman heard gasping at the Russian convoy of vehicles speeding down a remote road when a man stepped in front of one truck and waved his arm frantically to the soldiers seemingly gesturing them to turn and go back.

'Ukrainian Tank Man'

The Russian vehicles drove around the man. It was not clear if the man said anything. The video went viral on social media on Friday with people likening the man to Tiananmen Square's 'Tank Man.' In the now-iconic image, an unidentified Chinese man stood in front of a column of tanks heading east in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on June 5, 1989.

'What the F**k are You Doing on Our Land with All these Guns?'

In another video, a brave Ukrainian woman was seen berating the invading Russian soldiers and advising them to put some seeds of sunflower (Ukraine's National Flower) in their pockets 'so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.'

According to The Sun, the video emerged from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of Azov in southern Ukraine. A woman confronted heavily armed Russian soldiers asking him 'what the f**k' were they doing in their land.

Sunflowers

A soldier told her that they have exercises there asked her to leave the scene. The woman then asked them if they were Russian to which, they responded yes. "You're occupants, you're fascists! What the f**k are you doing on our land with all these guns?" the woman shouted.

"Take these seeds and put them in your pockets, so at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here," the woman further added.