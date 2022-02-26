Disturbing Video Shows Russian Tank Crushing Civilian Car with Passenger Inside in Kyiv [Watch]

Disturbing footage from Ukraine showed a Russian tank crushing a moving car driven by an elderly man. Video of the shocking moment that emerged early Friday showed a Russian tank attempting to drive over the car in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv's Obolon district before reversing back over it.

Several people were heard shouting in horror while the tank almost sat atop the car with the passenger inside it before rolling back. Infrequent gunshots could be heard in the background. On the second day of conflict, Russian forces rocked the capital city of Kyiv with the bombing.

On the other hand, amidst multiple sanctions from the west, Russian president Putin noted on Friday that it would be 'easier' to negotiate with the Ukrainian Army than with politicians in Kyiv. He urged the Ukrainian army to 'take power into their hands.'

The Passenger was Rescued by the Locals

In another video, the passenger in the car crushed by the Russian tank was seen being rescued by the locals. The passenger, an elderly gentleman seemed horrified but was awake. His body was jammed in the car, however, no injuries (if there were any) were visible. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The tank that crushed the car was said to have been Strela-10, an anti-aircraft vehicle used by both the Russian and Ukrainian armies, The Sun reported.

'There was No Need for This'

"I saw an armored vehicle and there was automatic fire. And here this car, with probably an anti-aircraft gun on it, was already here," a Kyiv local said, alleging that the tank 'deliberately' targeted the civilian vehicle.

"It was not by chance, it was for fun, there was no need for this. And it just ran into this car. Stopped, reversed over it again, and drove on," the local added.

Heartbreaking photos and videos emerged on social media of Ukrainian men bidding adieu to their families, sending them to safer places as president Zelensky called for civilians to pick weapons and defend their country against the Russians.