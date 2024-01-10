Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 will kickstart with a live telecast from the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan on Wednesday (January 10) at 7:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony on TV and stream it on various online platforms. 1thek, STATV, and SPOTV will broadcast the star-studded event live online for K-pop fans from different parts of the country.

Korean music lovers in other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the award show live online with subtitles on various online streaming platforms through Rock Entertainment.

Goan Chart Music Awards was rebranded as Circle Chart Music Awards last year. Zerobaseone member Seok Matthew, STAYC member Sieun, and Super Junior singer Leeteuk will host the annual award ceremony. It will focus on engaging K-pop fans by streaming the red-carpet arrivals. The main event will be streamed live from South Korea to different countries.

Here is how to Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 live online from anywhere in the world, including the US, Singapore, New Zealand, Brazil, and the UK.

People from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nicaragua, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States can watch the award show live online through Rock Entertainment on various streaming platforms, including KiDoodleTv, Rakuten TV, Kakao Kids, Me Watch, and Sky Cable.

Here are the International Air Timings of Circle Chart Music Awards 2024:

US - 5:00 am

Canada - 5:00 am

Australia - 8:00 pm

New Zealand - 11:00 pm

Japan - 7:00 pm

Mexico - 4:00 am

Brazil - 7:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:00 pm

India - 3:30 pm

Indonesia - 5:00 pm

Singapore - 6:00 pm

China - 6:00 pm

Europe - 11:00 pm

France - 11:00 pm

Spain - 11:00 pm

UK - 10:00 am

South Africa - 12:00 pm

Philippines - 6:00 pm

Presenters and Performers

AKMU, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, imase, KISS OF LIFE, KyoungSeo, Lee Chan Won, NCT DREAM, NiziU, Parc Jae Jung, RIIZE, STAYC, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE will perform at the star-studded event. The presenters include Park Seoham, Ahn Bo Hyun, B1A4 member Jinyoung, Choo Young Woo, Lee Chae Min, Choi Ye Bin, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Si Woo, and Hanhae.

Nomination List

The organizers introduced new changes for determining the winners last year. International K-pop fans selected the winners in Main Award categories, such as Artist of the Year (Digital Music), Rookie of the Year (Digital Music), and World Rookie of the Year. The winners in these categories were decided based on their data from the global K-pop charts.

The organizers introduced Group Artist of the Year and Male/Female Solo Artist of the Year last year. The winners in these award categories were selected using global K-pop charts and album charts of Circle. Another change presented was the change in name for the Style of the Year Award. The choreographers and stylists awards were renamed Visual Director and Performance Director.

Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 Nominees:

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

BTS for Take Two

Ive for I Am

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans for Super Shy

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Digital)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

Ive for I Am

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

Lim Young-woong for Grain of Sand

NCT Dream for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)

(G)I-dle for Queencard

Aespa for Spicy

AKMU for Love Lee

Ive for I Am

Jisoo for Flower

Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

Le Sserafim for Unforgiven (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT Dream for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Seventeen for Super

Artist of the Year (Album)

Aespa for My World

Enhypen for Orange Blood

Ive for I've Mine

Jungkook for Golden

NCT Dream for ISTJ

Seventeen for Seventeenth Heaven

Stray Kids for 5-Star

Tomorrow X Together for The Name Chapter: Freefall

V for Layover

Zerobaseone for Youth in the Shade

Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming)

BabyMonster for Batter Up

BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes

Kiss of Life for Shhh

Riize for Get A Guitar

Zerobaseone for In Bloom

Rookie of the Year (Streaming Unique Listeners)

BabyMonster for Batter Up

BoyNextDoor for But Sometimes

Plave for The 6th Summer

Riize for Get A Guitar

Zerobaseone for In Bloom

Rookie of the Year (Album)