Circle Chart Music Awards 2024 will take place in January 2024. With just three months left for the annual award ceremony, the Korea Music Content Industry Association has released some details about the event, including the date and venue. According to the organizing committee, the star-studded award show will kick off at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) on (Wednesday) January 10.

The award ceremony will take place with a worldwide live broadcast for Korean music lovers across the globe. It will focus on engaging K-pop fans by streaming the red-carpet arrivals. The main event will be streamed live from South Korea to different countries.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony through various online streaming platforms.

Goan Chart Music Awards was rebranded as Circle Chart Music Awards last year, and here is everything to know about the annual event, including the lineup and nomination list.

Lineup and Hosts

Globally famous K-pop bands and artists could perform on stage during the annual award ceremony. STAYC, aespa, NMIXX, Kep1er, Choi Ye Na, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon, ENHYPEN, BE'O, TXT, SEVENTEEN's BSS, and NCT member Doyoung were some performers last year. The lineup for this year could come out in the upcoming weeks.

NCT member Doyoung and (G)I-DLE member Miyeon hosted the annual award ceremony last year. The music lovers are looking forward to the host of this year.

Nomination List

The organizers introduced new changes for determining the winners last year. International K-pop fans selected the winners in Main Award categories, such as Artist of the Year (Digital Music), Rookie of the Year (Digital Music), and World Rookie of the Year. The winners in these categories were decided based on their data from the global K-pop charts.

The organizers introduced Group Artist of the Year and Male/Female Solo Artist of the Year last year. The winners in these award categories were selected using global K-pop charts and album charts of Circle. Another change presented was the change in name for the Style of the Year Award. The choreographers and stylists awards were renamed Visual Director and Performance Director.