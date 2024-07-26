The Tyrant: Story, Casts, Preview, Spoilers, Streaming Details, and More 

The Tyrant, starring Kim Seon Ho, Kim Kang Woo, and Cha Seung Won, will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (August 14). It will introduce Seon Ho as Director Choi, an official mastermind behind a program linked to the government agency. Kang Woo will appear as relentless chaser Paul. He tries to steal the sample. Seung Won will play former agent Im Sang. He is responsible for eliminating those linked to The Tyrant Program.

"Unlike the roles I've taken on before, this character is lonely and isolated, and I wanted to take on that challenge. Director Park Hoon Jung and I worked closely to capture detailed expressions and subtle emotional shifts in each scene," Seon Ho said about his character in the upcoming mini-series.

Cinematographer Kim Young Ho praised the cast member and described him as a powerful actor who expresses subtle emotions in close-up scenes.

The Tyrant is a four-part chase action drama starring Kim Kang Woo, Kim Seon Ho, and Cha Seung Won. It will follow individuals with different motives trying to secure the final sample from the program. Director Park Hoon Jung initially planned a movie and decided to make a four-part series as the production progressed. It will feature thrilling narrative, progressive storytelling, and multifaceted characters.

How to Watch?

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released poster features Im Sang, Director Choi, and Paul chasing the last remaining sample of the Tyrant Program. They gathered together in an abandoned theater. Their eyes fixed on a mysterious figure on stage. K-drama lovers eagerly wait to watch this thriller drama, which will unfold several mysteries linked to the Tyrant Program.

Meanwhile, the trailer teases a sharp conflict between four individuals as they chase the last missing sample of the Tyrant Program. The superhuman gene-drug should have been destroyed, but it went missing. As a result, a diverse group of individuals set out to pursue the sample for their reasons. Director Choi, Im Sang, Paul, and Ja Kyung do everything to get a hold of the last sample.