cignature Releases Official Statement Announcing Disbandment

cignature has released an official statement through their agency, C9 Entertainment, announcing the disbandment. The entertainment company stated that they have an important update to share about the girl group members Chaesol, Jeewon, Seline, Chloe, Semi, and Dohee.

According to the record label, the firm and the artists thoroughly discussed the disbandment. Both parties mutually agreed that it was necessary. As a result, C9 Entertainment stated the firm terminated the exclusive contracts of all seven members. Although the duration of their contracts did not end, the group officially concluded their activities on Saturday (November 30).

Here is the Complete Statement by C9 Entertainment:

Hello, this is C9 Entertainment. We would like to share an important update regarding our artist cignature. After thorough discussions between the company and the members, it was mutually agreed that the disbandment of the group was necessary. As a result, we have terminated the exclusive contracts of all seven cignature members regardless of the remaining duration of their contracts. The group's activities also officially concluded as of November 30, 2024. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the members of cignature, who gave their all despite numerous challenges over the years. We also sincerely apologize to the fans for delivering this sudden news. We ask for your warm support for the members as they embark on new beginnings in various fields.

Cignature debuted as a seven-member girl group in February 2020 with the release of their single Nun Nu Nan Na. C9 Entertainment formed the band, and its sub-label, J9 Entertainment, managed it. The idols received several awards in their debut year. Some awards received include the New Artist of the Year for Female group at the 2020 Melon Music Awards and the New Female Artist Award during the Korea First Brand Awards 2020. The band members received three awards at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 -- Artist of the Year, Best New Female Artist, and Worldwide Icon of the Year.