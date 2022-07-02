CIA Actively Recruiting ISIS Militants for Ukraine War, Russian News Outlet Says

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has begun 'actively' enlisting ISIS militants with an aim to deploy them to Ukraine in the future, an informed source told Sputnik News.

Under the guise of carrying out further investigations, these militants will be taken to the American facilities from northeast Syria, where they are currently detained in Kurdish controlled prisons and camps, then they will be transferred to Europe, the pro-Kremlin news outlet said.

As per the information available, so far many high-ranking Daesh leaders have been handed over by the Kurds to the United States. These include over 90 fighters who are citizens of EU countries, Russia's Chechen Republic, China's Xinjiang as well as Iraq.

With more focus on the American military base in At-Tan garrison of southern Syria, it is believed that the US will first position the militants on the territory of the base, Sputnik reported.

Later on, they will be dispatched to Eastern Europe to assist the war torn Ukraine in retaliating against the Russians.

It has been 5 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and experts are now calling the situation a "war of attrition." Russians have now started targeting civilians in Ukraine. The most recent attack was missiles hitting an apartment building near Odesa, which resulted in the death of at least 21 people.

Denouncing the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this was an intentional and planned attack by the Russians.