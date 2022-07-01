17 killed as Russian Missiles Hit Apartment in Odesa; People Buried Under Rubble, Video Shows Destroyed Building (WATCH)

At least 17 people have been killed and more than 30 injured after Russian missiles struck an apartment in Ukraine's Odesa region. One missile hit a nine-storey residential building killing 14 people in the town of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi. Another missile hit two other buildings nearby and killed three people.

Authorities have said that some people could be buried under the rubble after the building collapsed and claimed that the missile was fired from a strategic aircraft in the Black Sea.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa regional administration, stated that seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children during the Friday night attack which happened nearly 80 kilometers south of the city of Odesa.

