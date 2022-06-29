International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Volodymyr Zelensky, Wife Olena's Relationship On Pause, Reveals Ukraine's First Lady

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has revealed that her relationship with her husband President Volodymyr Zelensky is on pause as they can't see each other for long periods due to the war. Zelenska stated that she is not allowed to meet and see her husband very often. And they are only able to meet for a very short time.

She pointed out that the relationship is not normal and also underlined that her children are also not meeting with Zelensky frequently. They are largely speaking to their father via phone.

"This isn't normal. It's not a normal relationship when children cannot see their father and have to talk to him on the phone. So our relationship is on pause just as it is for all Ukrainians," she told CNN.

This article was first published on June 29, 2022
