Christmas 2025: Everything to Know About Holiday Special A Paw Patrol Christmas

Christmas 2025 is almost here, and broadcast stations have already started airing holiday specials. Paw Patrol has also come up with its first-ever holiday special, A Paw Patrol Christmas. It will be an hour-long event with both classic and original holiday songs. This holiday special event will air on CBS on Friday (November 28) from 8:00 pm EST.

Rubble, the construction Bulldog, will join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma in the first-ever Paw Patrol holiday special. It will focus on Rubble and PAW Patrol's efforts to stop Mayor Humdinger from ruining Christmas for all after Santa falls sick. During the process, they learn the true meaning of this season.

Here is the Official Synopsis:

Rubble can't wait for Christmas to come this year, as he's especially looking forward to Santa bringing him a Lazer Drill. But when all of Adventure Bay learns that Santa has come down with a cold and Christmas is cancelled, Mayor Humdinger decides he's going to go to the North Pole and take all of the gifts for himself. It will take all the PAW Patrol and Rubble making a sacrifice to stop Mayor Humdinger from ruining Christmas and learning the true meaning of the season.

A PAW Patrol Christmas is part of PAW Patrol specials, which will focus on a different pup in each episode. The first episode is titled Valiente: A Tracker Story. It premiered on Nickelodeon on October 3. The remaining chapters from this hour-long animated special will be released next year, along with the episodes of Paw Patrol season 12.

How to Watch?

This hour-long holiday special TV event will be aired on CBS on Friday (November 28) at 8:00 pm EST. Cord-cutters can watch it on any live TV streaming service that provides CBS to watch this holiday special. Several TV streaming services offer a free trial to new subscribers for the first few days. So, the new users can watch this event for free this holiday season.

Spin Master Entertainment's PAW Patrol is one of the top-rated animated shows among preschoolers. Animated shows, box office blockbusters, and specials from this franchise are translated into 33 languages. Paramount Global Content Distribution is distributing it in 180 territories.