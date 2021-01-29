A private Christian school in Oklahoma has expelled an eight-year-old girl after she told another girl that she had a crush on her, claims the girl's mother. Delanie Shelton claims she was summoned to Rejoice Christian Schools in Owasso, near Tulsa, after her daughter, Chloe, made the remark on the playground.

The school, on the other hand, has said that they don't encourage same sex relationship, which led to the girl being expelled from the school. Understandably, Shelton is shocked at the school's decision and is clueless about what to do next to get her daughter admission in a new school.

Quite Strange

Shelton said she received a surprise called from Rejoice Christian Schools a few days back and was asked to pick up her eight-year-old daughter, Chloe, after she made the comment to another girl on the playground, according to a report on the Fox23 News. It is not known whether the other girl was Chloe's friend and she complained to the school authorities.

Shelton told the news station: "Chloe said the vice principal sat her down and says the Bible says you can only marry a man and have children with a man. My daughter was crying saying 'Does God still love me'?"

Shelton further said, "The vice principal asked me how do I feel like girls liking girls and I said if we're being honest, I think it's okay for girls to like girls and she looked shocked and appalled."

Mother Defends Daughter

Naturally, Shelton is shocked and annoyed. She told the outlet that she has always tried to raise her child with the view that people should be allowed to love whoever they wanted, no matter their gender. But, unfortunately, the school thinks differently. She said that one of the administrators told her that the school doesn't condone same-sex relationships on campus.

"They ripped my kids out of the only school they've ever really known, away from their teachers and friends they've had over the past four years over something my daughter probably doesn't know or fully understand," Shelton said.

That said, Shelton's daughter wasn't the only to one to be expelled from the school for her comments. Shelton said that along with Chloe, the school said that even her five-year-old son also won't be allowed to return to school. The family is now faced with finding a new school for their daughter and son in the middle of the pandemic.