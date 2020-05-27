Hours after receiving dissension on social media for showing off her privileged life by getting home tested for coronavirus, American model and social media star Chrissy Teigen revealed that she is getting her breast implants removed. The mother of two revealed that she got tested for COVID-19 as she was getting prepared for her upcoming surgery to remove the implants.

Chrissy Teigen Says She is Over With Fake Boobs

Teigen, who has always remained in news for her controversial remarks, took to Instagram to reveal her decision. In a post accompanied with a topless picture, Teigen wrote: "Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out!"

"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️" she concluded.

During an interview with Glamour UK earlier this year, Teigen spoke at length about her breast implants, which she got at the age of 20 in order to appear 'perky' in her photos. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!" Teigen, who made her modeling debut in the 2010 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, told the publication.

Speaking about how motherhood changed her perception, Teigen said: "Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate, and now I am screwed. I think you're supposed to replace (implants) every 10 years, but when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery ... I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery."

Teigen Criticized for Her COVID-19 Testing Video

A few hours before her 'big revelation' on Instagram, Teigen had posted a video of getting tested for coronavirus at her home on Twitter. The 15-second video of a health worker taking a nasal swab of the socialite was captioned - Honestly loved It.

However, the video clip which went viral with two million views brought a lot of criticism for Teigen. "You are really affirming that the rich and powerful are able to get tests if they want to. And the rest of us will just have to wait I guess," wrote a user.

"The #privilege of getting medical care at and inside the convenience of your home. That's out of reach for millions, yeah," commented another.

"You're a mad woman. like there's no other way to describe your joy for this," wrote a Twitter user.