Did John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen Bully Former MTV Star Courtney Stodden, Encourage Suicide?

Chrissy Teigen has quit a guest voiceover role in Netflix's "Never Have I Ever" comedy series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan over her past mistakes. The controversial reason for her exit from the Netflix show is "bullying Courtney Stodden" a decade ago.

John Legend's wife Teigen apologized to former MTV star Courtney Stodden last month after being accused of bullying a decade ago including telling Stodden to kill herself on social media.

Courtney Stodden recently called out many celebrities including Joy Behar and Courtney Love and the model wife of John Legend during an interview for harassing them when they were a teenager.

Chrissy Teigen Told Courtney Stodden to Take A "Dirt Nap"

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die,'" Stodden exposed Teigen's bullying nature.

Did Chrissy Teigen Bully Courtney Stodden?

It looks like Chrissy Teigen did bully Strodden when she was a teenager. The mother-of-two publicly apologized to the former MTV star saying she was mortified and sad at who she used to be in the past. "I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but, that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," Teigen addressed Stodden's tweets.

Moreover, Stodden is not the only victim of Chrissy Teigen. Former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham also opened up about being bullied by the American model and claimed the cookbook author "an unfit person in society".

Moreover, Teigen claimed she had tried connecting with Stodden to apologize to her personally. But Courtney Stodden refuted the claim and said she accepts Teigen's apology. "But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," and revealed that Teigen blocked her on Twitter.

Fans Demanded John Legend's Removal from "The Voice"

Chrissy Teigen's husband John Legend was caught between his wife's bullying controversy. Fans demanded "The Voice" cancel the John Legend singer over his wife Teigen being a vicious bully on social media. However, Legend did not make any comment on the matter.

Chrissy Teigen Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former model has property worth $75 million.

