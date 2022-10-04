Chrisean Rock Posts Steamy Sex Tape with Blueface on Instagram Hours After Accusing Him of Cheating

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending for all the wrong reasons again. The couple's tumultuous relationship has grabbed headlines over the last few weeks after video footage of their physical fights started circulating on social media.

This time the couple has gone viral after Rock posted a video of them having sex as her Instagram story, just hours after she accused the rapper of cheating.

The clip, posted on Rock's official Instagram handle early Monday morning, appears to show her moaning as she and Blueface engage in sexual intercourse. The explicit video was later deleted from Rock's page but not before social media users screen-recorded the kinky footage.

Twitter Reactions

Naturally, the compromising flick elicited a slew of reactions from social media users once it began circulating on Twitter.

"So she just gon hold her phone up record it and post it ?? Not even in close friends but PUBLIC??" one Twitter user asked. While a few other users didn't seem to be too impressed with Rock and Blueface's "performance."

"Idk what I expected but this wasn't it.. it seem boring asf. me and my bd have more exciting sex than this," one person commented. While another social media user chimed in: "I thought she had nasty wild sex."

Rock Accused Blueface of Cheating



Before the alleged sex tape took the internet by storm, on Oct.1, Rock went live on Instagram where she revealed that she almost went to jail after she allegedly caught Blueface cheatingâ€“again. Rock said she believed the rapper was still messing around with his ex, Jaidyn Alexis, who is also the mother of his two children. She also accused him of cheating on her with a groupie.

"I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God," the 22-year-old told viewers while live streaming from a restaurant with friends. "I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n****. I broke the TV, the window," she continued. "He had to run from that hotel to another."

During their heated argument, the social media influencer stole Blueface's phone and started answering his calls on IG live to see if any women would dial in, but none did.

Not long after, she took to Twitter to announce she and Blueface are no longer together. "Y'all can have him. ChriseanRock is single," she wrote. "Chrisean you are enough."