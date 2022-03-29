Chris Rock's Comedy Tour Price Spikes After Will Smith Slaps Him At Oscars 2022

After Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022, the comedian's tour price surged to over $300 on secondary market platform. According to New York Post, the price of Chris Rock's tour tickets went from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18, 2022 to a whopping $341 after the scandalous slapgate incident.

The online ticketing marketplace TickPick took to Twitter and shared that they have sold more tickets to Chris Rock's comedy tour from Sunday night than they did in the past month combined.

Reportedly, the popular comedian is all set to kick off his Ego Death World Tour from April 2. Rock's stand up shows will take place in major cities which includes stops in 30 North American cities across the US, including Chicago, New York and Las Vegas.

Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock?

It was a GI Jane joke said Chris Rock after being slapped by Oscar winner Smith. Footage of the slapgate incident from Oscars 2022 shows Rock comparing Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith with actress Demi Moore's bald character from the 1997 film. Soon after that, Smith appear to approach Rock on the stage and land a tight slap on the comedian's face leaving everyone on Television and the attendees at the event shocked.

Well, it seems Smith couldn't control his anger at the time. He even lashed out at Rock saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your fuc*ing mouth," to which Rock is heard saying, "Yes, I'm going to." Smith's wife Pinkett has been suffering from a hair fall condition called Alopecia Areata, which can't be cured. This condition starts with circular bald patches on the head and the immune system attacks the hair follicles.