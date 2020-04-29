American action thriller film Extraction that starred Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda in lead roles had its release on Netflix on April 24, 2020. The film, upon its online release, received mixed to positive reviews, and the movie ended at a point where Tyler Rake played by Chris Hemsworth died following a deadly gun battle. However, in a final scene, the director gave a glimpse of a white man who could be Chris Hemsworth.

Is Tyler Rake alive?

Now, Sam Hargrave, director of Extraction, has revealed that there could be a potential sequel for Extraction. The filmmaker also made it clear that the decision to make a sequel will be made only considering the reactions from fans to the first part.

"It wasn't something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel — because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, 'Oh, this could be...'. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They'll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about," Hargrave told Collider.

Extraction 2 a prequel?

In the meantime, Hargrave also hinted that Extraction 2 also has the potential to be made as a prequel. In Extraction, the director has suggested that David Harbor and Chris Hemsworth had an action-packed past where they carried out several deadly missions.

"There's a lot of potentials; it's so interesting. And again, the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there's a lot of ways you can go. You can go forwards or backward. Either way, you look on the timeline are very interesting stories," added Hargrave.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, David Harbor, and Randeep Hooda, Extraction also starred Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and Priyanshu Painyuli in other prominent roles. Henry Jackman composed the music for this film, while the cinematography is handled by Newton Thomas Sigel.