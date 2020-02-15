Stranger Things fans may heave a sigh of relief as their favourite character Chief Jim Hopper is very much alive in Russia. Netflix dropped a teaser for Stranger Things-4, as a special treat for its viewers on Valentine's Day.

Hopper, the small-town police chief, played by David Harbour, was presumed dead in the third season of the show while trying to close the gate between the real world and Upside down after defeating the Russian Terminator. Even though his body was never shown on the show, there was a huge question mark over his return to the show.

Stranger Things 4 - From Russia With Love

The 50-second teaser is titled "From Russia With Love". The trailer shows a group of imprisoned men working on a railroad track amidst heavy snow as a group of armed Russian guards keep an eye on them. The camera pans through the workers and stops in front of a man who removes his ushanka hat, a Russian fur cap with ear flaps, to wipe off the sweat. As he looks deeply into the distance, the camera focuses on his face, to show a completely different looking Hopper who is leaner and sports a buzzed haircut.

For his role as the small-town police chief, Harbour won the 2018 Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2017.

Stranger Things - 4 to be the most frightening season

In a statement, the makers of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, said: "We're excited to officially confirm that production on 'Stranger Things 4' is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper."

"Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more," the Duffer brothers added. "In the meantime — pray for the American," they added towards the end of their statement.

However, both Netflix and Duffer brothers refrained from commenting on the release date of the fourth edition of the highly acclaimed series. The fourth season is expected to be released either towards the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.