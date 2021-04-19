Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo After She Sends Him a Flirty, Emoji-Laden DM on Instagram

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is making waves on social media after sharing a TikTok video of her flirty exchange with Chris Evans on Instagram.

Lizzo, who has been a long-time fan of the Avengers: Endgame actor, decided to shoot her shot with him by sliding into his Instagram DMs with the help of some liquid courage.

'Don't Drink and DM, Kids'

Luckily for everyone, the Truth Hurts singer didn't keep the contents of her message private, as she shared a screenshot of the text she sent Evans in a video originally shared on TikTok.

In the clip, Lizzo shared the DM she sent the 39-year-old actor, which comprised of three emojis; the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and one of a basketball. While she did not explain the reason behind her choice of emojis, it appears that the 32-year-old singer was trying to say that she was shooting her shot.

"Don't drink and DM, kids....," the musician captioned the video, "for legal porpoises this is a joke."

"The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him," she lip-synced to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell in the clip. "And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

Watch the video below:



Evans: 'No Shame in a Drunk DM'



Evans responded to Lizzo's drunken DM by following her on Instagram and leaving a flirty comment which suggested that he didn't mind the singer's DM. He wrote, "No shame in a drunk DM," alongside a kiss-face emoji. "God knows I've done worse on this app."

Evans seemed to be referring to the time he accidentally leaked an X-rated photo of his penis on the platform last year.

This is not the first time Lizzo and Evans have interacted on social media. In 2019, Lizzo posted a childhood picture of herself on Twitter and captioned it with "rare footage of me as a child." When Chris came across it he praised Lizzo with, "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be." Minutes later, Lizzo responded to his tweet, saying, "Wow marry me."