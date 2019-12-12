Chris Brown has has just shared the first photo of his baby boy named Aeko on Instagram. Brown and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed the baby on November 20, 2019. In the photo, Brown is seen cupping the child's foot in his hands. The 30-year-old singer captioned the picture as, "AEKO CATORI BROWN". Brown was seen wearing a T-shirt on which his baby boy's name was written.

Earlier, confirming her pregnancy and motherhood, Harris, on her official Instagram, had written, "I was in love when I first saw you ❤." Chris shared a picture of himself in a hoodie with the word 'BORN' written on it.

Brown has a daughter with Nia Guzman

According to reports, one of Brown's friends has said that the singer is over the moon since his son's birth. Brown, who has a five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, is reportedly excited to introduce his son to his daughter. The friend also revealed that having a son and a daughter makes Brown feel complete.

