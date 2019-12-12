Close
Chris Brown has has just shared the first photo of his baby boy named Aeko on Instagram. Brown and ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris welcomed the baby on November 20, 2019. In the photo, Brown is seen cupping the child's foot in his hands. The 30-year-old singer captioned the picture as, "AEKO CATORI BROWN". Brown was seen wearing a T-shirt on which his baby boy's name was written.

Singer Chris Brown with her daughter Royalty Brown at the Billboard Music Awards 2015 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas on May 17, 2015. IANS

Earlier, confirming her pregnancy and motherhood, Harris, on her official Instagram, had written, "I was in love when I first saw you ❤." Chris shared a picture of himself in a hoodie with the word 'BORN' written on it.

Brown has a daughter with Nia Guzman

According to reports, one of Brown's friends has said that the singer is over the moon since his son's birth. Brown, who has a five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman, is reportedly excited to introduce his son to his daughter. The friend also revealed that having a son and a daughter makes Brown feel complete.

AEKO CATORI BROWN

