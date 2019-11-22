Chris Brown has welcomed his second child, according to several reports Thursday. The 30-year-old singer and his model ex, Ammika Harris, had a baby boy, TMZ reported as Brown subtly shared the news on social media.

Both Brown and Harris shared cryptic messages on social media Thursday, seemingly announcing the birth of their baby boy. Harris posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story alluding to the baby's arrival, writing, "I was in love, when I first saw you."

Brown, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself with the caption, "11-20-2019," which could refer to the baby's birth date. He also uploaded a selfie with the word "BORN" on it early Thursday.

The boy is Ammika's first child. Brown is already dad to 5-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he shares with ex Nia Guzman.

Previously, Brown had been hinting that Harris was pregnant, leaving comments such as "my baby mama" underneath her photos. Brown and Harris are not currently a couple despite having a child together.

The "No Guidance" rapper was linked to model Indyamarie but they parted ways when news of Harris' pregnancy broke. Brown is yet to publicly announce the birth of his second child.