Chinese New Year 2024: Which Animal Will Replace Year Of The Rabbit, Date, and Other Details

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, is just around the corner. Chinese people worldwide gear up to say goodbye to the Year Of The Rabbit and welcome the Year of the Dragon.

Preparations to welcome the New Year will begin on Saturday (February 10). It will last for two weeks. During this period, people decorate their houses, buy new clothes, and prepare greetings for their loved ones.

When is the Chinese New Year 2024?

There is no exact date for the New Year. It is observed every year on the first day of the lunar calendar. This year, it falls on Saturday (February 10).

How is it celebrated?

People will gather together on New Year's Eve to celebrate New Year. Then, they will share greetings and blessings for loved ones. Some activities are sharing memories, cooking, eating, drinking, and enjoying the grand meal on New Year's Eve. Enjoying good traditional food, visiting extended family and friends, and sharing greetings, blessings, and red envelopes with children and family are also part of the celebration.

The celebration lasts 15 days and ends with the Lantern Festival, which will be held on Saturday (February 24). People decorate streets with colorful lights. They enjoy watching dragon and lion dances, eating sweet rice balls, and watching fireworks.

In recent years, the Lantern Festival has become very popular in several Western countries, including the US and New Zealand. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival was held between November 17, 2023, and January 14, 2024. Winter Lantern Festival began in Washington DC on Thanksgiving Day as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations. The Auckland Lantern Festival will take place from February 8 - 24.

Which animal will replace the Year Of The Rabbit?

The Rabbit will be replacing the Dragon this year and is believed to be the fifth of all zodiac animals. Apart from 2023, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2036 are also the Years Of The Dragon.

Who are the famous people born in the Dragon Year?

People born in the Year Of The Dragon are believed to be powerful, energetic, goal-oriented, idealistic, confident, and a visionary leader. Some famous people born in the Dragon Year include Vladimir Putin, Reese Witherspoon, Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Bruce Lee, John Lennon, Adele, Martin Luther King Jr., and Frankie Jonas.