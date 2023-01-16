Chinese New Year 2023: Which Animal Will Replace Year Of The Tiger, Date, and Other Details

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, is just around the corner. Chinese people from various parts of the globe are getting ready to say goodbye to the Year Of The Tiger in a couple of days.

Preparations to welcome the New Year will begin on Sunday, January 22, and will last for a week. During this period, people decorate their houses, buy new clothes and prepare greetings for their loved ones.

When is Chinese New Year 2023?

There is no exact date for the New Year. Every year it is observed on the first day of the lunar calendar. This year it falls on Sunday, January 22.

How is it celebrated?

People will gather together on New Year's Eve to celebrate New Year. Then they will share greetings and blessings for loved ones. Some common activities are sharing memories of the past year, cooking, eating, drinking, and enjoying the grand meal on the New Year's Eve. Enjoying good traditional food, visiting extended family and friends, sharing greetings, blessings, and red envelope with children and family are also part of the celebration.

The celebration lasts for 15 days and ends with the Lantern festival, which will be held on February 5. The streets are decorated with colorful lights, people enjoy watching dragon and lion dances, eat sweet rice balls, and watch fireworks.

In recent Years, the Lantern festival has become very popular in several western countries, including the US and New Zealand. The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival took place between November 2022 to January 8, 2023. Winter lantern Festival is taking place at Washington DC. It began on December 16, 2022. The Auckland Lantern Festival will take place from February 2 - 5.

Which animal will replace the Year Of The Tiger?

The Tiger will be replacing the Rabbit this year and is believed to be the fourth of all zodiac animals. Apart from 2023, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and 2035 are also the Years Of The Rabbit.

Who are the famous people born in the Rabbit Year?

People born in the Year Of The Rabbit are believed to be creative, passionate, ambitious, and adventurous. Some famous people born in the Rabbit Year include Albert Einstein, Angelina Jolie, Michael Jordan, Frank Sinatra, and Brad Pitt.

How to find out the Chinese Zodiac sign?