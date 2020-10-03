Hours after the US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese netizens trolled him on microblogging site Weibo. Beijing's Global Daily stated that the Trumps 'have paid the price' of gambling with the global pandemic.

Trump who announced his COVID results on Twitter on Thursday night, is currently hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. As reported, Trump is having trouble breathing and is very fatigued. Trump has also received Remdesivir therapy, which is administered to those patients who show lower respiratory tract infection.

Chinese Media Slams Trump For Playing Down Virus

Apart from frequently blaming China for unleashing the fatal virus in the month of December, Trump has been at loggerheads with Beijing and World Health Organisation. Despite WHO urging people to stop calling COVID-19 as Wuhan Virus or Chinese Virus, Trump continued to do so, even adding another moniker, 'Kung Flu'.

Wion reported that Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, has said that both Trump and Melania have paid the price for downplaying the severity of the virus. "President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US' pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection," the editor said.

With global leaders wishing a speedy recovery to the US President and FLOTUS, so far the Chinese President Xi Jinping has refrained from doing so.

Chinese Netizens Mock Trumps For Contracting COVID-19

News of the Trumps testing positive for coronavirus received mixed response from the Chinese netizens. While several offered their sympathies to the first couple of the United States, wishing them speedy recovery, there were several others who mocked the US President.

Mothership shared some posts on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, which was trending with #TrumpContractedCoronavirus (in Mandarin). A number of users "hoped" for the virus to "quickly conquer" Trump, reported the outlet.

Sharing some of the screenshots of the posts made under the hashtag, the outlet translated the same from Mandarin. ""#TrumpContractedCoronavirus Hope the virus quickly conquers him," wrote a user.

"On the second day of our national day celebration, we congratulate Trump on contracting Covid-19! Truly deserves a round of applause #MelaniaTrumpContractedCoronavirus #TrumpContractedCoronavirus," wrote another. Few others even asked Trump to try bleach as a cure.