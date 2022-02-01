China Airlines Jet Crashes Into Baggage Carts During Snowstorm; Engine Damaged After Cart Gets Sucked In (Video)

A video showing a China Airlines jumbo jet smashing into a baggage cart at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago has gone viral on social media. The incident took place during the snowstorm on Friday.

According to the reports no was injured in the incident.

Plane's Engine Got Damaged During Collision

The New York Post reported that the crash took place just before 6.30 am. The video shows the cargo plane skidding off the runway and crashing into the baggage cart. Seconds later, a luggage cart appears to get sucked into one of the plane's engines as it tries to make a turn.

China Airlines' Corporate Communications Office said flight CI5240 was a 747-400F freighter that landed in Chicago from Anchorage, Alaska, about 5:10 a.m.

The report said that while no one was hurt, one of the plane's left engines was damaged. The outlet reported that the airline said the incident is being investigated and blamed heavy snow and a slippery taxiway for the mishap.

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago-Area Counties

NBC Chicago reported that a winter storm watch has been issued for a number of Chicago-area counties. The watch starts on Tuesday evening for Grundy, Kankakee, Will and central and southern Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana, reported the outlet. However, another watch covers Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

The outlet reported that Chicago area will possibly witness two rounds of snow beginning Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It is likely that he second round will take place from Wednesday night through Thursday.

According to the weather forecasters, Tuesday afternoon will witness a weather system likely to bring heavy precipitation to the area. "That system will start out with rain, but as temperatures begin to cool it will transition to snow, and according to forecast models, there could be serious travel impacts caused by the storm, with mixed precipitation, snow or ice all possible, depending on temperatures and location,' the report read.